United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: July 25, 2023
27 July 2023
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Legislative Push Before August Recess
- House Committee Examines Medicare Coverage of Innovative Drugs,
Devices
- House Committee on Energy and Commerce Holds Full Healthcare
Markup
- Senate HELP Committee Advances PAHPA Reauthorization Bill
- Lawmakers Continue to Push for PEPFAR Reauthorization
- HHS OIG Releases Report on Medicaid Managed Care Prior
Authorization Practices
- White House Establishes Permanent Pandemic Preparedness
Office
Read the full Health Dose »
