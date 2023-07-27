Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: Legislative Push Before August Recess

House Committee Examines Medicare Coverage of Innovative Drugs, Devices

House Committee on Energy and Commerce Holds Full Healthcare Markup

Senate HELP Committee Advances PAHPA Reauthorization Bill

Lawmakers Continue to Push for PEPFAR Reauthorization

HHS OIG Releases Report on Medicaid Managed Care Prior Authorization Practices

White House Establishes Permanent Pandemic Preparedness Office

