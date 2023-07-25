TT Capital Partners (TTCP) has made a majority growth investment in Pyx Health, according to a news release.

Pyx Health, based in Tucson, Ariz., is the developer of a solution designed to address loneliness and social isolation. Founded in 2017, the company works with major payers as well as government, employer and community health plans across the United States.

TTCP, based in Bloomington, Minn., is a private equity company focused on majority or significant minority ownership investments in healthcare technology and services companies. Founded in 2021, the firm seeks to invest $10 million to $50 million in companies with $10 million to $50 million in revenue and with annual growth exceeding 20%.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

