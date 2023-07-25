On July 14, Dong-A ST announced that the European Medicines Agency accepted its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for DMB-3115, a biosimilar referencing STELARA (ustekinumab). STELARA is approved for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. The MAA submission was based on the results of a phase III study in which DMB-3115 demonstrated therapeutic equivalence to STELARA in patients with plaque psoriasis.

Dong-A ST and Meiji Seika Pharma worked together to develop DMB-3115, and the worldwide distribution rights, excluding certain Asian regions, were licensed to Intas Pharmaceuticals. Intas Pharmaceuticals' subsidiary Accord Healthcare will commercialize the product in the EU, UK, and Canada.

