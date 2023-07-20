Thoma Bravo has announced it has completed a growth investment in Bluesight.

Bluesight, based in Alexandria, Va., is a developer of software supporting the pharmacy supply chain. Founded in 2011, the company's solutions include those for inventory management, controlled substance diversion prevention and medication purchasing.

Thoma Bravo, with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in software and technology businesses, including healthcare information technology companies.

Thoma Bravo's investment in Bluesight is intended to help support the company's acquisition of Medacist.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Current investor New Leaf Ventures will remain invested in Bluesight.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.