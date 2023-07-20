Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Legislative Push Before August Recess
- Appropriations Work Continues in House and Senate
- Education Workforce Panel Considers Health Transparency Measures
- CMS Releases the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule
- CMS Releases the Outpatient Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.