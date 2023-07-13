Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Busy July Ahead of August Recess
  • PAHPA Reauthorization Inches Closer
  • Schumer Lays Out Priorities for the Senate
  • MPFS/OPPS Proposed Rules Forthcoming
  • HHS OIG Releases Long-Awaited Information Blocking Penalty Final Rule
  • Inflation Reduction Act Revised Guidance
  • CMS Proposes 2024 Home Health Payment Updates
  • Labor, HHS and Treasury Release New No Surprises Act and Transparency in Coverage FAQs
  • RFI on Medical Financing Products
  • HHS Proposed Rule Distinguishing STLDI from Comprehensive Plans
  • CMS Proposes Returning $9 Billion to More than 1,600 Hospitals, All OPPS Hospitals Face 16 years of 0.5 Percent Cuts

