Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Busy July Ahead of August Recess
- PAHPA Reauthorization Inches Closer
- Schumer Lays Out Priorities for the Senate
- MPFS/OPPS Proposed Rules Forthcoming
- HHS OIG Releases Long-Awaited Information Blocking Penalty Final Rule
- Inflation Reduction Act Revised Guidance
- CMS Proposes 2024 Home Health Payment Updates
- Labor, HHS and Treasury Release New No Surprises Act and Transparency in Coverage FAQs
- RFI on Medical Financing Products
- HHS Proposed Rule Distinguishing STLDI from Comprehensive Plans
- CMS Proposes Returning $9 Billion to More than 1,600 Hospitals, All OPPS Hospitals Face 16 years of 0.5 Percent Cuts
