In the premiere episode of The Professor's Corner, McGuireWoods partner David Pivnick shared best board practices to mitigate risk when making challenging decisions. In this follow-up episode, David joins host Geoff Cockrell to expand on a larger trend in healthcare litigation: Private equity funds are finding themselves legally responsible for the activity of the companies in their portfolio.

Hear how qui tam rules increase the risk of qui tam plaintiffs naming PE funds and why investors have a responsibility to ensure proper conduct. Learn why, the darker the gray area of misconduct, the greater the risk is for everyone involved.

