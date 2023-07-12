As you may know, in the 2023 regular session, the Connecticut General Assembly made a number of changes to the statutes that affect healthcare providers in Connecticut.

This is an updated summary to our June 30th, 2023 alert and provides a more detailed overview of the more significant changes that healthcare providers should be aware of.

Links to the new legislation are provided in the electronic pdf.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.