We authored an article published in the June 2023 issue of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Health Lawyer addressing government scrutiny of COVID-19 relief funds.

The article provides an overview of government enforcement priorities, describes key enforcement actions to date, and highlights what healthcare providers should know about where the government is likely to focus going forward.

We also recommended the following practical steps providers can take now to ensure compliance and reduce risk:

Confirm they are preserving documentation to support their applications for funding and show that funds have been appropriately used.

Review updated government guidance to ensure they understand the government's current views on eligibility and use of funds.

Leverage existing compliance resources to ensure the completeness of documentation or to conduct an internal review.

The full article, along with specific actions taken against providers, is available in the downloadable PDF here. Members of the ABA Health Law Section may access the article as originally published in ABA Health Lawyer here.

