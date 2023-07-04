In this episode, Macy Flinchum talks with Limo Cherian and Steven Pine about some of the major takeaways, challenges, and successes that providers have experienced in navigating the new regulatory flexibilities for value-based arrangements announced in 2020. For more information about the value-based safe harbors and exceptions to the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law, please see our prior alert.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.