United States:
Album 5, Track 11: The Rapidly Changing Healthcare Environment: A Recap With Bobby Guy (Podcast)
26 June 2023
Polsinelli LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Album 5, Track 11: The Rapidly Changing Healthcare
Environment: A Recap with Bobby Guy
10 Minute HealthBizCast
Bobby does a wrap up on Album 5, talking about the soundbytes
that hit home and summarizing the healthcare business opportunities
he's heard from guests, and then talks about what's up next
for the podcast with Album's 6 and 7.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
A Cautionary Advertising Tale About Creatine And Energy Drinks
Holland & Knight
A jury found Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., maker of Bang energy drink, and its CEO (together, Vital) liable for false advertising under the Lanham Act and awarded Monster Energy Co. (Monster) more than $271 million for damages allegedly sustained due to the false representation that the drink contains creatine.