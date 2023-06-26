Album 5, Track 11: The Rapidly Changing Healthcare Environment: A Recap with Bobby Guy

10 Minute HealthBizCast

Bobby does a wrap up on Album 5, talking about the soundbytes that hit home and summarizing the healthcare business opportunities he's heard from guests, and then talks about what's up next for the podcast with Album's 6 and 7.

