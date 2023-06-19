On June 13, the Indiana General Assembly's Legislative Council met to assign topics for lawmakers to study during the 2023 legislative interim. The committees will meet during the summer and fall months to take a deep dive into complicated issues ahead of the 2024 legislative session.

Among the topics, notable issues include:

Artificial intelligence as it relates to industries, jobs, and skills.

Consumer data privacy and security.

Legalization of adult-use cannabis.

The adoption of interstate mobility of occupational licenses for reciprocal practice in Indiana.

Energy matters related to equity in broadband access, securitization of stranded assets for retiring coal plants, federal power emissions rulemaking, reliability forecast, consumer price outlooks, and small modular reactor feasibility.

Prior authorization for health insurers or health maintenance organizations.

The increasing cost of higher education.

Tax incentives and workforce programs.

Location of childcare options relative to places of business.

Impact of mental illness among veterans and first responders and alternative treatment options that have been given "breakthrough therapy" status by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Oversight of health care costs.

Long term plans for the funding of state highway and bridge needs.

Economic development, community growth, and food insecurity.

Income, corporate, property, and local taxes.

The Legislative Council's full resolution can be found here.

