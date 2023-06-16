Stacy Cline Amin spoke to Scrip about a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce against the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and a new U.S. Medicare drug price negotiation program just days after Merck & Co., Inc. filed a suit of its own.

"I think we expected a lawsuit from the pharmaceutical industry, which is the most directly impacted by the law, but it is interesting to see a lawsuit from the Chamber of Commerce, which broadly represents a huge swath of industry," Stacy said.

She added: "Seeing the Chamber lawsuit really reflects what a deeply significant issue these price negotiations could be for the economy as a whole."

Read the full article (subscription required).

