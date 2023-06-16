Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: House and Senate Hold Hearings on HHS' Priorities and Healthcare-Related Bills

House Ways and Means Committee Advances Telehealth Legislation

Senate Finance Committee Holds Consolidation Hearing

CDC in the House's Hot Seat

Bicameral Request for Information of Drug Shortages Released

House Appropriations Committee Resumes Markups After Delays

CMS Launches New Primary Care Model

FDA Addresses Chemotherapy Shortage

CMS Holds Health Equity Conference

CMS Releases New List of Drugs Subject to Inflationary Rebate

HHS Announces Pediatric Specialty Loan Repayment Program

