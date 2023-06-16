Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: House and Senate Hold Hearings on HHS' Priorities and Healthcare-Related Bills
- House Ways and Means Committee Advances Telehealth Legislation
- Senate Finance Committee Holds Consolidation Hearing
- CDC in the House's Hot Seat
- Bicameral Request for Information of Drug Shortages Released
- House Appropriations Committee Resumes Markups After Delays
- CMS Launches New Primary Care Model
- FDA Addresses Chemotherapy Shortage
- CMS Holds Health Equity Conference
- CMS Releases New List of Drugs Subject to Inflationary Rebate
- HHS Announces Pediatric Specialty Loan Repayment Program
