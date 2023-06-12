On June 21, Toni Michelle Jackson will speak at the AG Alliance's 2023 Annual Meeting on the panel, "The Value of Disruptive Healthcare." This panel will discuss how innovations in healthcare present a variety of new opportunities, risks and challenges for consumers, regulators, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and cybersecurity professionals. Panelists will explore the benefits, questions and considerations of disruptive innovation in the health care delivery system to increase the value of health care delivered.

The AG Alliance (AGA) serves as a bipartisan forum where Attorneys General work in cooperation to share ideas, build relationships, and foster enforcement through meetings, panels, working groups, and social activities.

