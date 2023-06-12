Album 5, Track 9: The Rapidly Changing Healthcare Environment: Revolutionizing Primary Care in Senior Settings - Part 1

10 Minute HealthBizCast

Bobby interviews John Calcavecchia, a Senior Vice President at TapestryHealth, about how they're changing the model for providing primary care in skilled nursing, and how they're using AI to make healthcare better.

