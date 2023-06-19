Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: Health-Related Hearings Will be Held in the House and Senate

President Biden Signs Debt Limit Bill - What It Means for Healthcare

CMS Withdraws COVID-19 Healthcare Facility Vaccination Requirements

CMS Announces Plan to Ensure Availability of New Alzheimer's Drugs

New MEDPAC Members

President Biden's Pick to Lead the CDC

RSV Vaccine Approval

