Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Health-Related Hearings Will be Held in the House and Senate
- President Biden Signs Debt Limit Bill - What It Means for Healthcare
- CMS Withdraws COVID-19 Healthcare Facility Vaccination Requirements
- CMS Announces Plan to Ensure Availability of New Alzheimer's Drugs
- New MEDPAC Members
- President Biden's Pick to Lead the CDC
- RSV Vaccine Approval
