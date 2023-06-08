ARTICLE

In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis, members of Ogletree Deakins' Workplace Safety and Health Practice Group are joined by Tom Baldwin, Vice President of Safety for Global Medical Response/American Medical Response (GMR/AMR), which provides emergency medical services and patient relocation services in the United States. Tom shares details of his professional path, including his role in developing industry safety standards. Our speakers and guest also discuss the importance of the relationship between the client and the attorney and the related collaboration and communication between attorneys and clients in creating a culture of safety.

