Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced that Medicare will cover drugs that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants traditional approval of the drugs, and the physician participates in a registry. This registry involves the physician and clinical team collecting evidence and information on the patient outcomes of these drugs so information may be gathered on this newly-approved treatment. For more information, please click here.
