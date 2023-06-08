Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced that Medicare will cover drugs that could slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease, if the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grants traditional approval of the drugs, and the physician participates in a registry. This registry involves the physician and clinical team collecting evidence and information on the patient outcomes of these drugs so information may be gathered on this newly-approved treatment. For more information, please click here.

"Alzheimer's disease takes a toll on not just the people suffering from the disease but also on their loved ones and caregivers in a way that almost no other illness does. CMS has always been committed to helping people obtain timely access to innovative treatments that meaningfully improve care and outcomes for this disease," CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said. www.cms.gov/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.