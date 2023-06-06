In this episode, Michael Hinckle and Rebecca Schaefer provide an overview of FDA's recently issued draft guidance on decentralized clinical trials. They review the goals of the guidance to promote diversity in clinical trials, as well as notable planning considerations and regulatory requirements for both the industry sponsors and the academic medical centers, research institutions and other providers participating in clinical studies.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.