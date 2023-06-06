Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: House Passes Debt Limit Deal
- House Committee on Energy and Commerce Advances Multiple Healthcare Bills
- House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Holds Hearing on Role of PBMs
- CDC Director to Testify Before Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic
- CMS Releases Updated FAQ on PHE Unwinding
- CMS Proposes Changes to the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program
- CBO Releases Latest Health Coverage Projections
