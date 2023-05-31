self

"Being really strategic and thinking carefully about who you interact with can be critical to your success."

When is the best time for companies to engage with or plug into the rulemaking process at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)?

Monique Nolan discusses timing, as well as the steps for navigating HHS and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. She breaks down how companies can approach the agency strategically, effectively engage with regulators, and how to be persuasive.

And, for more information on engaging with the agency, see our alert: Medicare Telehealth and the End of the Public Health Emergency.

