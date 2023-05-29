The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a 6-week abortion ban, S. 474, on May 17. The ban is similar to one enacted last year, which the state Supreme Court has ruled unconstitutional. The bill must pass the state Senate and be signed by the Governor to become law. If enacted, the bill would generally ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, often approximately six weeks into the pregnancy. Performing or inducing an abortion with would become a felony. Exceptions to the six-week ban exist for medical emergencies, for when there are certain fetal diagnoses, and in cases of rape or incest (in which case abortion would be lawful until twelve weeks of pregnancy).

