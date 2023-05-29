United States:
What You Thought You Already Knew About Nutrition And Exercise: Questioning Your Assumptions (Video)
29 May 2023
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Join Scott Elliott, fitness expert, for an eye-opening
exploration of common misperceptions about eating habits, dieting,
and maintaining a workout schedule. Learn how taking small steps
can have a substantial impact your health and wellness.
Presented by
Scott Elliot, Fitness Expert, Koolbody Fitness (Speaker)
Elizabeth Balfour, Partner, Sheppard Mullin (Moderator)
