This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy, 340B Covered Entity

In two contract pharmacy cases, the parties filed Joint Motions and Proposed Orders requesting that the District Court enter judgment in line with the Third Circuit's previously-issued decision.

The Ninth Circuit has docketed an appeal filed by a covered entity against a prime vendor program and issued the briefing schedule.

