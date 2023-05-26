In this podcast, John Surma and Frank Davis are joined by Ryan Swink to discuss Texas's Senate Bill (SB) 240-which imposes workplace violence requirements on covered healthcare facilities. Specifically, SB 240, which is also known as the Workplace Violence Prevention Act, requires health care facilities to adopt, implement, and enforce written workplace violence prevention programs and written prevention plans. The law also requires covered health care facilities to create workplace violence prevention committees and authorizes existing facility committees to develop a workplace violence prevention plan. The speakers also discuss how the new law interplays with Texas's law on the open carry of firearms.

To listen the podcast, click here.

