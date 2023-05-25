Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: June 1, 2023 Debt Limit Deadline Creeps Closer
  • House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee Advances Healthcare Bills for Full Committee Consideration
  • Senate HELP Chairman to Propose Health Care Package
  • House Appropriations Committee Postpones Consideration of FDA Funding Bill
  • House Lawmakers Reintroduce the Telemental Health Services Act
  • Delaware Senator to Retire at the End of Current Term
  • ARPA-H Announces Inaugural Program Targeting Bone Regrowth
  • GAO Releases New Report on Noncompete Agreements
  • FTC Aims to Broaden Regulation of Health Data Privacy Online

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.