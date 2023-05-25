Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: June 1, 2023 Debt Limit Deadline Creeps Closer
- House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee Advances Healthcare Bills for Full Committee Consideration
- Senate HELP Chairman to Propose Health Care Package
- House Appropriations Committee Postpones Consideration of FDA Funding Bill
- House Lawmakers Reintroduce the Telemental Health Services Act
- Delaware Senator to Retire at the End of Current Term
- ARPA-H Announces Inaugural Program Targeting Bone Regrowth
- GAO Releases New Report on Noncompete Agreements
- FTC Aims to Broaden Regulation of Health Data Privacy Online
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.