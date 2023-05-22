This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes

  • An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in May
  • An outlook on the state of play for the 2024 elections
  • An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
  • A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape

Congressional Schedule for May 2023

2023 House Calendar

  • There are 12 legislative days scheduled in the House for May.
  • The House is in recess the first week of May and will also be on recess for Memorial Day week at the end of the month.
  • There are 76 legislative days left in the House in 2023.

1317708a.jpg

2023 Senate Calendar

  • There are 15 legislative days scheduled in the Senate for May.
  • At this time, the Senate plans to be on recess the week before Memorial Day, but will return to session the day after Memorial Day.
  • There are 104 legislative days left in the Senate in 2023.

1317708b.jpg

Click here to continue reading...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.