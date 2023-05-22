This Month's Capital Snapshot Deck Includes
- An overview of the upcoming congressional schedule, including key dates in May
- An outlook on the state of play for the 2024 elections
- An update on developments, outlook, and priorities for key policy and legislative areas
- A look at current trends and factors that could impact the 2023 political and legislative landscape
Congressional Schedule for May 2023
2023 House Calendar
- There are 12 legislative days scheduled in the House for May.
- The House is in recess the first week of May and will also be on recess for Memorial Day week at the end of the month.
- There are 76 legislative days left in the House in 2023.
2023 Senate Calendar
- There are 15 legislative days scheduled in the Senate for May.
- At this time, the Senate plans to be on recess the week before Memorial Day, but will return to session the day after Memorial Day.
- There are 104 legislative days left in the Senate in 2023.
