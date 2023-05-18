Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Debt Limit Looms as Negotiations Continue
- Energy and Commerce Committee to Mark Up 17 Bills
- Senate Committee on HELP Advances PBM and Generic Drug Package
- Senate HELP Committee Hosts Roundtable on Healthcare Workforce
- House Republicans Call for Oversight of CMS's Innovation Center
- House Energy and Commerce Committee Begins Work on PAHPA Reauthorization
- CMS Releases Latest Unwinding Guidance
- GAO Reports on 340B and Public Health Preparedness
