Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Debt Limit Looms as Negotiations Continue
  • Energy and Commerce Committee to Mark Up 17 Bills
  • Senate Committee on HELP Advances PBM and Generic Drug Package
  • Senate HELP Committee Hosts Roundtable on Healthcare Workforce
  • House Republicans Call for Oversight of CMS's Innovation Center
  • House Energy and Commerce Committee Begins Work on PAHPA Reauthorization
  • CMS Releases Latest Unwinding Guidance
  • GAO Reports on 340B and Public Health Preparedness

