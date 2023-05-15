This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy

Where Things Stand:

1. In two cases that were previously dismissed, a state contract pharmacy case and a case against the 340B prime vendor, the plaintiffs each filed a notice of appeal.

2. In one federal contract pharmacy case, the Court issued a Final Judgment.

Get more details on these 340B cases with the 340B Litigation Tracker, a subscription product from McDermott+Consulting.

