On April 13, 2023, the White House announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will issue a proposed rule soon to expand the definition of "lawful presence" to include recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), known as "Dreamers." According to reports, the proposed rule would mean that DACA recipients would be eligible for Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges.

About a third of DACA recipients do not have access to health insurance, according to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. There are approximately 580,000 current DACA recipients.

Details:

