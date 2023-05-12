The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) are extending telehealth flexibilities that allow providers to prescribe controlled substances. While the extension is in place, the DEA indicated that, in light of the 38,000 comments it has received, it will be further evaluating its recently proposed rules for post-PHE telemedicine prescription of controlled substances. Learn what stakeholders need to monitor during this time and what may be next from the DEA.

