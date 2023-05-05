ARTICLE

This issue of McDermott's Healthcare Regulatory Check-Up highlights significant regulatory activity for March 2023. We discuss several criminal and civil enforcement actions that involve Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS) and beneficiary inducement issues. We also highlight the recent Office of Inspector General (OIG) advisory opinions 23-03, as well as other notable developments, including OIG's creation of a new FAQ process and revised CMS Self-Referral Disclosure Protocol forms.

