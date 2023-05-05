This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: 340B Medicare Payment, 340B Covered Entity, Contract Pharmacy

Where Things Stand:

The 340B Covered Entity plaintiff in one case filed a Notice of Motion for Preliminary Injunction to prevent the state agency defendant from taking certain actions.

Following the issuance of a mandate by the appellate court, the district court in a contract pharmacy case ordered the parties to submit a joint status report.

The district court in a 340B Medicare payment cut case has ordered the case to be further stayed pending the decision in AHA v. Becerra regarding remedies and the parties to file a joint status report on or before July 28, 2023.

