ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Learn tips and tricks to stay well and keep your team healthy with these quick brain breaks and body movements to recenter your focus. This session combines deep breathing, tai chi & ergonomics, and a “Beach Brain” guided meditation to create a strong mind and body connection, raise energy and clear out any cobwebs or negative thoughts. We will explore the science of mindfulness and you will leave feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day!

Presented by

Angela Minardi, Chief Experience Officer, Fit Body Adventures (Speaker)

Elizabeth Balfour, Partner, Sheppard Mullin (Moderator)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.