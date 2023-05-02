self

In this episode, Mintz Health Care Enforcement Defense specialists Karen Lovitch, Brian Dunphy, and Eoin Beirne discuss key trends in the health care enforcement landscape with Health Law Diagnosed host, Bridgette Keller, focusing on their recent edition of the EnforceMintz newsletter, Analyzing Health Care False Claims Act Cases.

