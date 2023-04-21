Additional authors include Sol Lee, formerly of Manatt Health

Data exchange is crucial to coordinating care and services for older Californians, particularly those who have an array of health and social needs and require multidisciplinary teams to manage care and transitions between settings. Too often, however, health care and social services are siloed, which creates barriers that limit the data sharing needed to improve care and outcomes.

As health and human services are increasingly delivered and supported by digital technologies, it is essential that older adults and their caregivers be able to access and use digital and broadband-enabled technologies. It is also important for the health and human services providers who care for older adults to have health information technology (HIT) and data exchange capabilities to seamlessly use and exchange data with other settings and care team members.

In "California Health Information Technology and Exchange Opportunities and Priorities for Older Adults," a report prepared for the Archstone Foundation, Manatt Health provides an overview of the data exchange landscape in California as it relates to older adults and identifies opportunity areas where investors in health care could create maximum impact.

To read the full report, click here.

