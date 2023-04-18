self

Health Care Beat · US Digital Health Series - Intellectual Property

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Episode 35: US Digital Health Series – Intellectual Property

On this episode of Health Care Beat, we kick off a special series inspired by Seyfarth's recent collaboration with Lexology on the release of an updated overview of legal issues affecting digital health in the United States. Jamaica Szeliga, a partner in the firm's Intellectual Property group and NEW Health Care Beat co-host, joins Chris DeMeo to discuss the section of the publication she co-authored on intellectual property protection of digital health developments. Jamaica and Chris discuss unique challenges associated with patenting digital health products and methods, as well as some alternatives to seeking patent protection. To view and download Seyfarth's entire Lexology Getting the Deal Through (US Digital Health) chapter, click here.

