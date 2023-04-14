On April 27, 2023, Matt Wetzel, Life Sciences Partner at Goodwin, will lead a webinar to address the latest updates on the Inflation Reduction Act and the law's sweeping changes to how the government intends to pay for pharmaceuticals and biologics. The new Medicare price negotiation program, inflation-based rebates, and other changes to how Medicare covers and pays for drugs will have an impact for many years to come. Matt will provide an analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act's requirements, the federal government's ongoing implementation of the law, how drug companies are currently reacting, and what they can do to prepare for the Inflation Reduction Act's full impact.

CLE credit will be offered for California, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

