United States:
The Inflation Reduction Act & Medicare Pricing For Drugs And Biologics
14 April 2023
Goodwin Procter LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On April 27, 2023, Matt Wetzel, Life Sciences Partner at Goodwin,
will lead a webinar to address the latest updates on the Inflation
Reduction Act and the law's sweeping changes to how the
government intends to pay for pharmaceuticals and biologics. The
new Medicare price negotiation program, inflation-based rebates,
and other changes to how Medicare covers and pays for drugs will
have an impact for many years to come. Matt will provide an
analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act's requirements, the
federal government's ongoing implementation of the law, how
drug companies are currently reacting, and what they can do to
prepare for the Inflation Reduction Act's full impact.
Click here to register for the webinar.
CLE credit will be offered for California, Minnesota, New
Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
2023 Annual Health Report | Healthcare Private Equity
McDermott Will & Emery
Private equity investment in healthcare reached an all-time high in 2022, with reports putting the overall deal value at a staggering $151 billion. But 2023 is shaping up to be a very different year...
Food And Beverage Labeling Defense Strategies
Holland & Knight
A trio of recent cases challenging disparate food and beverage labels offers a few common substantive and procedural lessons for companies. First, the back panels – when considered...
Trending In Telehealth: March 13 – March 19, 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
Trending in Telehealth is a new series from the McDermott Digital Health team in which we highlight state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers...