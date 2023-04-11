April 3, 2023 – New York, NY – In anticipation of a continued increase in demand for experts to support life sciences disputes, WIT Legal ("WIT") has significantly expanded its teams of academic, industry, technical, and former government experts. With a reputation for building diverse teams of leading experts across trending areas of litigation, the company today announces its strategic focus in three core industries that will continue to experience an escalation in legal disputes—pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare technology.

WIT recognizes that there is a real need for a go-to company to retain experts that are otherwise not formally associated with a larger organization or easy to locate. Paul Neale, WIT's CEO, states, "We have spent the past few years identifying and recruiting experts that we believe are of the most value to our life sciences clients and the lawyers who represent them. In particular, we have retained former industry executives and retired individuals from the FDA and DEA, many of whom have been hired through WIT by defendants in litigation surrounding the opioid crisis."

With a strong emphasis on recruiting directly from the pharmaceutical industry and from government agencies such as the FDA and DEA, WIT has the most comprehensive affiliate network of consulting and testifying experts that can address its clients' needs in product liability, mass tort, antitrust, patent, and M&A-related disputes. In particular, issues relating to FDA approvals, R&D pipelines, drug diversion, and patent infringement are anticipated to be the most prevalent in the near future.

"We have a great deal of experience advising attorneys on their expert witness needs and how best to take advantage of our expert teams for multiple consulting and testifying roles," said Michael Connelly, WIT President. "Our clients include many of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical insurance, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare technology companies."

Within the healthcare technology industry, WIT expects the continued innovation and development of wearable devices (e.g., smartwatches and fitness trackers), exercise equipment, wireless-connected monitoring devices, healthcare exchanges, and telemedicine platforms to be the focus of intellectual property and other types of litigation. WIT also sees a growing demand in the lab-grown foods space, given the advancements in cellular agriculture and plant-based meat alternatives.

"Our commitment to affiliating with the most qualified experts in emerging markets drives our success," said Neale. "Our culture is to provide legendary service and support to our clients, which includes being extremely thoughtful about the experts with whom we affiliate and ultimately recommend."

