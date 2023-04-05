Healthcare Partner Khaled J. Klele was quoted in Becker's Hospital Review in its article "Fake nursing degree liability is a hot potato — will hospitals get stuck with it?" The article discussed "Operation Nightingale," in which 25 individuals were charged with wire fraud and conspiracy when a scheme was uncovered wherein fraudulent nursing school transcripts and diplomas were provided to prospective nurses. Some of these prospective nurses successfully passed the National Council Licensure Examination and were subsequently hired by healthcare organizations.

Khaled was one of five healthcare attorneys throughout the United States interviewed for the article, which discussed the potential liability that hospitals could face from Operation Nightingale and similar schemes where nurses are hired with fake degrees.

Khaled noted that there are liability issues in a couple of respects. He said, "First, from a regulatory perspective, the hospitals who hired these individuals as RNs or LPNs technically employed unlicensed providers. From the perspective of the hospitals, they will likely argue that they were duped as well — that they were unaware of the fraud and that they had a due diligence process before hiring these individuals as nurses. Whether these defenses are successful will likely depend on the unique facts of each case. Second, hospitals could possibly face medical malpractice actions from patients who were treated by these individuals."

Read the full article at Becker's.