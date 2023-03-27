United States:
GOP Calls Biden's Medicare Plans A Tax Hike On Small Businesses
27 March 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
Republican lawmakers are calling the Biden administration's
plan to extend the Medicare trust fund's solvency a tax hike on
small businesses. According to this InsideHealthPolicy article, US House
Committee on Ways and Means Republicans say their own legislation
would protect Medicare benefits if the country runs against its
spending limit.
Read more here.
