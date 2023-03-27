ARTICLE

The Manatt State Cost Containment Update

The Health Data Corner compiles the latest state health care data capacity innovations and policy developments and showcases select novel data use cases emerging from states. A PDF of our update is also available here.

Indiana selected OnPoint to serve as the administrator for the state's new All-Payer Claims Database (APCD) following the Governor's 2020 "Next Level Agenda," which called for the creation of an APCD to increase health care price transparency for consumers.

Massachusetts CHIA released a new report examining hospitalwide adult all-payer readmissions from 2011 to 2021, a key indicator of health system performance. Among other findings, this report found that Medicare and Medicaid patients had higher hospital readmission rates (18.2% and 17.0%, respectively) than did commercially insured patients (10.3%). This report is accompanied by a detailed databook and technical appendix.

CHIA released a new report examining hospitalwide adult all-payer readmissions from 2011 to 2021, a key indicator of health system performance. Among other findings, this report found that Medicare and Medicaid patients had higher hospital readmission rates (18.2% and 17.0%, respectively) than did commercially insured patients (10.3%). This report is accompanied by a detailed databook and technical appendix. KFF released a new report on Health Insurer Financial Performance in 2021 using financial data reported by insurance companies to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The report finds that by the end of 2021, gross margins in the individual and group markets were lower than pre-pandemic levels and Medicaid margins were higher than pre-pandemic levels. Medicare Advantage plans have nearly double the per-person gross margins seen in other markets in 2021.

