Member Laurence J. Freedman spoke to Law360 about the growing challenges with the Anti-Kickback Statute. Larry commented, "In my view, DOJ's civil fraud section, under Mike Hertz and subsequent leadership, has played a critical role by developing the theory of FCA civil liability premised on an AKS violation."

Law360

