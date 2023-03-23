In this special webinar episode of Dimensions of Diversity, we explore the social determinants of health, racial and ethnic diversity in clinical trials, and social/racial equity in the healthcare system. Host Lloyd Freeman is joined by expert panelists who share their stories and insights on how we can work together to close the gaps in healthcare and promote diversity, inclusion, and equity in this field. Our guests for this episode are Manoj K. Raghunandanan, President Global Self Care and Consumer Experience Organization (CxO), Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health; Squire Servance, Founder & Managing Partner, Syridex Bio; and Sharon Small, Director, Pharma Counsel, Market Access, Novartis.

Dimensions of Diversity is a podcast created by Buchanan Ingersoll and Rooney, highlighting diversity in the workplace. Hosted by Lloyd Freeman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, the podcast features frank conversations with leaders all across the world of workplace diversity.

