Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Biden Submits FY 24 Budget Request Congress
- Senate Republicans Call for CMS to Scrap Newly Proposed Payment Model
- Legislation on Improving Access to Generic Medications
- COVID Origins Bill Awaits Biden's Signature or Veto
- ASPR Cybersecurity Implementation Guide for Healthcare Organizations
- MQSA Final Rule Published; Mandates Reports on Breast Density
