Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Biden Submits FY 24 Budget Request Congress
  • Senate Republicans Call for CMS to Scrap Newly Proposed Payment Model
  • Legislation on Improving Access to Generic Medications
  • COVID Origins Bill Awaits Biden's Signature or Veto
  • ASPR Cybersecurity Implementation Guide for Healthcare Organizations
  • MQSA Final Rule Published; Mandates Reports on Breast Density

