Patient access is impacted by work force shortages, supply demand matching, and revenue pressures felt throughout healthcare industries. Digital Health innovation is highly sought after to address these issues. However, Digital Health innovation and patient access are a partnership: if core operational functions do not prioritize patient capabilities first, applying a digital process won't solve underlying core issues.

With the patient access landscape opening to new disruptors, healthcare organizations must be adaptive to the speed and ease these new entrants offer. Meeting patients where they are in terms of how they want to receive care can help build lasting relationships with patients and inform innovators on what patients want and need that technology can offer.

To learn more, watch Digital Health Ahead of the Curve Patient Access, moderated by Nathan Cooperman, M.D., Managing Director and Josh Sol, Managing Director. The panelists, each a leader in the industry, share their views on the state of patient access and what it can look like in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.