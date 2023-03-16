The FBI and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency have been warning the healthcare sector for years about vulnerabilities and ransomware gangs targeting those vulnerabilities. With millions of records -- and life-or-death services at stake -- cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm. Again.

Israel Barak, chief information security officer at Cybereason, a cybersecurity firm based in Boston, added that many healthcare companies lack robust cybersecurity programs. "The chain is only as strong as its weakest link and there are so many weak links," Barak said. This makes healthcare an easy and profitable target for cyberattackers, he added. https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/cybersecurity-hacking-

