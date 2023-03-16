United States:
Healthcare Hacks: Weak Links
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The FBI and the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security
Agency have been warning the healthcare sector for years about
vulnerabilities and ransomware gangs targeting those
vulnerabilities. With millions of records -- and life-or-death
services at stake -- cybersecurity experts are sounding the alarm.
Again.
Israel Barak, chief information security officer at Cybereason,
a cybersecurity firm based in Boston, added that many healthcare
companies lack robust cybersecurity programs.
"The chain is only as strong as its weakest link and there
are so many weak links," Barak said.
This makes healthcare an easy and profitable target for
cyberattackers, he added.
https://www.healthcaredive.com/news/cybersecurity-hacking-
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
Signs That Your Marriage Is Headed For Divorce
Brown, Goldstein & Levy
What do you think of when you imagine a marriage on the rocks? A massive blow-up argument with raised voices and high conflict? Or perhaps a cheating scandal being unveiled in dramatic fashion?
Trending In Telehealth: February 13 – 19, 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
Trending in Telehealth is a series from the McDermott Digital Health team where we highlight state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies..
Federal Regulatory Update
Riker Danzig LLP
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), Department of Labor ("DOL"), and Department of the Treasury ("USDT") issued their 2022 Report to Congress...