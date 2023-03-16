United States:
Payers, Providers, And Patients – Oh My!: How To Structure An Affirmative Recovery Program (Podcast)
16 March 2023
Crowell & Moring
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode, hosts Joe Records and Payal Nanavati talk to
Kelly Hibbert and Jed Wulfekotte about how Medicare plan sponsors
and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations can structure an
affirmative recovery program to prevent and detect fraud, waste,
and abuse -- among other things.
Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell &
Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory
issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel,
executives, and investors.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean | SoundCloud | Apple Podcasts
Crowell & Moring LLP
· How to Structure an Affirmative Recovery
Program
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
Signs That Your Marriage Is Headed For Divorce
Brown, Goldstein & Levy
What do you think of when you imagine a marriage on the rocks? A massive blow-up argument with raised voices and high conflict? Or perhaps a cheating scandal being unveiled in dramatic fashion?
Trending In Telehealth: February 13 – 19, 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
Trending in Telehealth is a series from the McDermott Digital Health team where we highlight state legislative and regulatory developments that impact the healthcare providers, telehealth and digital health companies..
Federal Regulatory Update
Riker Danzig LLP
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"), Department of Labor ("DOL"), and Department of the Treasury ("USDT") issued their 2022 Report to Congress...