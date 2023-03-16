In this episode, hosts Joe Records and Payal Nanavati talk to Kelly Hibbert and Jed Wulfekotte about how Medicare plan sponsors and Medicaid Managed Care Organizations can structure an affirmative recovery program to prevent and detect fraud, waste, and abuse -- among other things.

Payers, Providers, and Patients – Oh My! is Crowell & Moring's health care podcast, discussing legal and regulatory issues that affect health care entities' in-house counsel, executives, and investors.

