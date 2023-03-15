This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.

Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy

Where Things Stand:

In the consolidated Third Circuit contract pharmacy cases that were decided in January, the court granted HHS's Motion for a 30-Day Extension of Time to File a Petition for Rehearing En Banc.

