This Week In 340B: February 28 – March 6, 2023
15 March 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
This weekly series provides brief summaries to help you stay in
the know on how 340B cases are developing across the country. Each
week we comb through the dockets on more than 40 340B cases to
provide you with a quick summary of relevant updates from the prior
week in this industry-shaping body of litigation.
Issues at Stake: Contract Pharmacy
Where Things Stand:
- In the consolidated Third Circuit contract pharmacy cases that
were decided in January, the court granted HHS's Motion for a
30-Day Extension of Time to File a Petition for Rehearing En
Banc.
